After a disastrous spell at Lyon, Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a shock £5.5 million transfer to MLS side Chicago Fire.

Following a £5.5 million deal between the Fire and his former club Lyon, ex-Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri has moved to the United States.

The playmaker will reunite with Georg Heitz, Chicago’s sporting director, with whom he worked for three years at Basel.

“We’re extremely pleased to formally welcome Xherdan Shaqiri to the Fire,” Heitz said.

“Xherdan is a game-changer who will delight our fans and the city of Chicago.”

“As one of the most accomplished Swiss athletes of his generation, Xherdan joins us at a critical juncture for the club and fully supports our goals.”

“We hope to see him and his family in Chicago soon.”

After a nightmare six months at Lyon, Shaqiri decided to move to the other side of the Atlantic.

Despite Lyon’s struggles in eighth place, the Swiss international has only started 13 games for the French club this season.

