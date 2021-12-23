After a disastrous start to the Ashes, England have dumped Rory Burns, with Zak Crawley set to replace him for the Boxing Day Test.

For the Boxing Day Test, Burns will be replaced by Zak Crawley, while his Surrey teammate Ollie Pope will be replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

Burns was clean bowled by the first ball of The Ashes, and his fortunes haven’t changed much since.

Many pundits have mocked his bizarre technique and scores of 0, 13, 4, 34.

In the Brisbane First Test, he also let David Warner down by squandering an easy chance.

Instead of Burns, England considered excluding Haseeb Hameed, who is 31 years old.

However, because Hameed is seven years younger, the tour management decided to keep him.

Crawley is averaging just 11 in Test cricket this year after scoring 267 against Pakistan in Southampton in 2020.

He has, however, made some technical adjustments to eliminate his habit of stealing catches.

In England’s net sessions, he has appeared more composed than most.

Pope scored 35 points in the first inning of the series, but has gone on to score 4, 5, and 4 in the subsequent innings.

In addition, his batting has become more frantic and agitated.

Bairstow’s Test cricket performance has dipped in recent years, but he did score a century during the 2017-18 Ashes tour.

In place of the inexperienced Dan Lawrence, he is expected to be preferred at No. 6.

Mitchell Starc is expected to play his third Ashes Test in as many weeks, according to Australia coach Justin Langer, but Josh Hazlewood will again miss out due to a minor side strain.

Starc, 31, has bowled over 75 overs in the series and experienced back pain the last time he bowled.

Captain Pat Cummins is expected to return to Melbourne, and Scott Boland of Victoria has been added to the lineup.