After a disciplinary breach, Aubameyang has been stripped of his Arsenal captaincy and will miss the match against West Ham.

ARSENAL have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his Emirates captaincy.

After arriving late from an authorized trip to France, the forward was benched for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Southampton.

“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United,” Arsenal said on their website.

“We expect all of our players, especially our captain, to follow the rules and standards that we have all established and agreed upon.

“We’re completely focused on the game tomorrow.”

The Gunners have yet to announce Aubameyang’s replacement.

In Saturday’s win over the Saints, Alexandre Lacazette was given the armband.

“It was a disciplinary breach and that’s why he was out of the squad,” Mikel Arteta said when asked about Aubameyang’s absence at the weekend.

“I believe we’ve been very consistent in having certain non-negotiables in the team that we’ve established as a club.”

“All right, guys, let’s talk about the game.

I tried to explain it to you, and I did so honestly, and I won’t say anything else.

“I’m going to concentrate on the team’s performance on the field.”

“You’re not going to get any more information about what happened in the dressing room from me.”

“It starts today,” Arteta added.

But it’s not an easy situation, and we don’t want our club captain to be in it.”

Because of a family issue, the Gabonese actor was granted permission to travel abroad earlier this week, but returned late.

New UK regulations require travelers to self-isolate upon their return until they receive the results of a PCR coronavirus test, which is also thought to be the source of the problem.

After another ‘disciplinary breach,’ Aubameyang was dropped for the Gunners’ North London derby clash with Spurs in March.

