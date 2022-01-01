After a dominant win over Georgia, Kirk Herbstreit has a message for the Bulldogs.

Georgia put on a show in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, destroying Michigan.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and it felt like the game was over.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit discussed Georgia’s rout victory on Saturday morning.

Last night, he was in the booth with Chris Fowler, calling the game.

Alabama’s upcoming game against Georgia, according to Herbstreit, will be a battle.

Herbstreit tweeted, “Happy New Year to everyone!”

“Congratulations to Georgia on an impressive win last night to set up a rematch with Alabama in the National Championship – it’ll be a fight.”

In Pasadena, I arrived at 6:30 a.m. ET and was on my way to College GameDay LIVE from the stadium at 10 a.m. ET!”

