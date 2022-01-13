After a fallout with Everton manager Rafa Benitez, Lucas Digne joins Aston Villa for £25 million in a blow to Chelsea.

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has joined ASTON VILLA in a £25 million deal.

After a squabble with Toffees boss Rafa Benitez, the France international will join Villa Park.

He is Villa’s second signing of the January transfer window.

Philippe Coutinho, a Barcelona star, has already joined the club on a season-long loan.

“We jumped at the opportunity to bring Lucas to the club when he became available,” Villa manager Steven Gerrard said.

“Signing a player of his caliber and quality in the January window is a fantastic addition to our squad, and his arrival excites me and everyone at Aston Villa.”

After Benitez appeared to question Digne’s commitment on the pitch, he was frozen out at Goodison Park.

And the Spanish tactician has decided to cash in in order to raise funds for desperately needed reinforcements.

Chelsea and Newcastle have both been interested in signing the player this winter.

After Ben Chilwell’s knee injury necessitated surgery, the Blues are desperately looking for a new left-back.

He’ll miss the rest of the season as a result, leaving Thomas Tuchel with Marcos Alonso as his only senior option on the left.

After confirming Chris Wood’s arrival from Burnley, the mega-rich Toon were also eager to add Digne to their growing list of January signings.