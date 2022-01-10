After a fan sparks debate, Ravel Morrison calls Phil Foden’s comparison to Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney “silly.”

After a fan sparks a debate, Ravel Morrison calls Phil Foden’s comparison to Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney “silly.”

RAVEL MORRISON has slammed comparisons between Phil Foden and Wayne Rooney, calling them “silly.”

Fans debated whether the Manchester City star or the Manchester United legend should play for their team on social media.

Foden, who is 21 years old, is considered one of the best young footballers in the world.

He has 38 goals and three Premier League titles to his name in 144 games for City.

Foden has also established himself as a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s England plans, having earned 10 caps last season.

Meanwhile, Derby manager Wayne Rooney, 36, has a total of 253 goals in 559 games for Manchester United.

He won five Premier League titles and one Champions League, as well as becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Rooney also has 120 caps for England, scoring 53 goals in the process.

Morrison couldn’t believe Foden was being compared to his Pride Park boss so soon.

“Both serious players! But let’s not get carried away now!” Morrison tweeted.

“Any English player can tell who Wayne Rooney is.”

Many fans appeared to agree with Morrison’s point of view on the debate.

“You tell them Ravel!” said one.

“Shouldn’t even be a debate,” one person said.

“This has to be a joke, Rooney by a mile,” one added.

