After a fire broke out in a manhole, the England rugby team had to flee their hotel in Brighton.

The rugby union was evacuated to another hotel after an electrical fire started in a manhole outside the Harbour hotel.

Onlooker footage shows flames shooting up from the pavement and onto the road, according to the Telegraph.

As East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service erected a cordon around the fire, a nightclub was also closed.

Although it marks another unfortunate episode in the build-up to the Six Nations, the England squad is said to have “taken the evacuation in their stride.”

Jones’ captain, Owen Farrell, suffered a “freak” ankle injury last week, while winger Jonny May was ruled out with a knee injury and Joe Marler was sent home after contracting Covid-19.

In the meantime, Courtney Lawes, who was expected to take over as captain in place of Farrell, is unable to train this week as he recovers from a concussion.

Jones, on the other hand, has preached the importance of being “comfortable being uncomfortable,” and may have found it a useful team-building exercise despite the inconvenience.

For the second time in three months, England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler has tested positive for Covid-19.

For this week’s training camp in Brighton, Marler has withdrawn from the England squad.

He was placed in isolation on Tuesday morning after returning a positive lateral flow test.

The result was confirmed by a subsequent PCR test that morning.

Every other England player and staff member has been subjected to daily lateral flow testing, which has all yielded negative results.

The rest of England’s squad will train in Brighton until Friday ahead of next weekend’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.