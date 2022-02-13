After a ‘frustrating’ red card for Birmingham in their loss to Leicester, Carter wants Premier League standard refereeing in the WSL.

After a ‘frustrating’ red card for Birmingham during their loss to Leicester, Carter wants Premier League standard refereeing in the WSL.

Following Birmingham’s successful appeal against a ‘frustrating’ red card, DARREN CARTER has slammed refereeing standards in the women’s top tier.

And the St Andrew’s manager is hoping that discussions with Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb, the WSL’s head of officiating, will result in improved officiating.

Carter, 38, spoke just days after Birmingham’s red card against Emily Ramsey was overturned.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was sent off in the 26th minute of Blues’ match against Midlands rivals Leicester.

And it was a game that Carter’s team, who are fighting to stay in the league, lost 2-1.

“Last Sunday’s scenario, unfortunately, came down to a lack of knowledge on the rule, which is unbelievable,” said the interim Birmingham manager, whose team plays Tottenham later.

“However, as coaches and managers, we can only provide feedback based on what we see and feel.

“It also works the other way around, with match officials speaking to us about how we can assist and help.

“As WSL clubs, we follow Premier League rules.

That level of officiating is required.

“You can’t let it not be, which is frustrating because we want to advance the women’s game.”

Carter’s thoughts came just hours before a contentious incident in Chelsea’s match against Arsenal, in which the title-holders were given a free kick in the penalty area.

And it prompted Blues Emma Hayes to wonder how ‘the best official in the league’ could have missed the game’s ‘biggest decision.’

The FA announced in February that full-time referees would not be introduced into the women’s top flight for at least three years.

The introduction of full-time match officials would require an ‘injection of income,’ according to Joanna Stimpson, the FA’s manager of officiating in the women’s game at the time.

Following his discussions with Steinhaus-Webb, Carter remains optimistic that officiating standards will improve.

Last August, the 42-year-old German-born referee was named the first women’s select group director of the Professional Game Match Officials.

Steinhaus-Webb is also the first female referee in Germany’s top flight of men’s football.

“The conversation (with Bibiana) was primarily about how officiating (could be) improved, and that will come from feedback from managers, players, and referees,” Carter continued.

“I understand that funding is an issue, and she has a difficult job ahead of her.”

“I have complete faith in Bibiana….

