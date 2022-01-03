After a game walkout, Antonio Brown’s brother slams the NFL star, calling him “selfish” and saying there’s “no honor in quitting.”

On Sunday, during the Bucs’ game against the New York Jets, the incident occurred in the third quarter.

Before storming up the tunnel, Brown, 33, ripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and threw them to the crowd.

He speculated in an interview with the Daily Caller whether an incident occurred before kickoff or in the locker room at halftime.

Desmond is a former intercollegiate running back for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

It’s unclear whether Brown was forced to leave the field because of an incident.

According to Fox Sports, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians claimed that Brown refused to play.

After the wide receiver refused a second time, the coach allegedly told him to “get out.”

Following the game, he stated that the footballer is “no longer a Buc.”

“Never seen anything like it in all my years,” Arians added.

That’s all there is to it for now.

Let’s talk about the players who came out on top.”

The Buccaneers eventually won the game 28-24.

Brown left the game and did not return.

“It’s obviously a difficult situation,” quarterback Tom Brady said.

We all adore him and genuinely care for him.

“I believe that everyone should be compassionate and empathic toward some extremely difficult situations.”

On Sunday, Brown was photographed grinning in the back of chauffeur Danny Chalet’s car in New Jersey.

According to the New York Post, it appears that he did not fly back to Tampa with the Buccaneers.

“Oh you thought I was gon leave my dog hangin???? Sound off for you clowns (sic),” Chalet said in another video clip.

The chauffeur also mocked an Instagram post claiming that the wide receiver took an Uber from MetLife Stadium.

Following the incident at MetLife Stadium, Brown shared a series of photos on social media.

He posted a photo of himself wearing Buccaneers gear and holding a football in one of his posts.

“Big MAD (Making a Difference)” he captioned the Instagram photo.

“I appreciate the chance.”

“Football is what we do, not who we are!” he wrote in another photo, which he posted while dressed in camouflage.

After being accused of presenting a fake Covid vaccine card, Brown was suspended for three games.

“The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and…,” the NFL said in a statement.

