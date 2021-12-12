After a heartbreaking loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier bravely fights back tears.

Following his heartbreaking UFC 269 loss to Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier bravely fights back tears.

In the main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas, the Diamond lost a third-round submission loss to the lightweight champion early Sunday morning.

Poirier bravely faced the media after failing to win undisputed UFC gold for the second time, and he was overcome with emotion at times.

“I’m not a stranger to his kind of position,” a distraught Poirier said.

“No one likes to lose, but I’m used to learning.”

That’s the fight game, it was what it was.

“I’m trying not to cry in front of you guys at another press conference.”

“But I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing.”

“Be a father, strive to be a lighthouse, and never stop working.”

Poirier insists he has no regrets despite falling short in his second attempt at undisputed UFC gold.

“Like I’ve been saying all week, nothing we’ve done so far has been in vain,” he said.

“It’s because of fighting that my family and I have everything we have.”

“Learning about myself has provided me with a great deal of education throughout my life.”

“Man, it’s just a pain.”

I put in a lot of effort, sacrificed a lot, and thought I was going to be the world champion.

“I knew either I was going to come out here tonight and win the world championship or I was going to fail miserably.

“And this is what happens on occasion.”

Poirier will return to Louisiana with his family to assess his latest setback before deciding whether or not to continue fighting.

“I can do anything I set my mind to,” he said.

I can fight for another title, and I can continue my winning streak.

“I’m able to claw and climb my way back to where I want to be.”

It’s just a question of whether or not I want to.

“That’s the question I need to answer in the mirror.”

“Do I want to do it again, down that road?”

“And that response will come in the next few days, weeks.”

“All I have to do now is wait and see what happens next.”

“But if it’s in my heart to fight for another world title, I’ll be here.”

