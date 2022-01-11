After a horror challenge on Cameroon’s Fai 38 seconds into the Afcon, Yago of Burkina Faso apologized for the ‘worst tackle ever.’

After a horrific challenge on Cameroon’s Fai 38 seconds into the Afcon, Yago of Burkina Faso apologized for the ‘worst tackle ever.’

BURKINA FASO defender Steeve Yago would not have complained if he had been sent off 38 SECONDS into the Africa Cup of Nations opener.

After a studs-up challenge on Collins Fai of Cameroon, Yago was booked and has since publicly apologized for the horror tackle.

Just seconds after the tournament started, Yago, 29, stopped Fai in his tracks as he approached the Burkina Faso goal.

Despite fans on social media calling it “the worst tackle ever,” the Aris Limassol defender was only given a yellow card.

Meanwhile, someone else exclaimed, “What kind of career-ending tackle is that from Yago?”

After the AFCON opener, which Cameroon won 2-1, the Burkina Faso international has apologized for his challenge.

“Not the expected result for this first match of the [AFCON],” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’d like to apologize to Collins Fai for my risky tackle at the start of the game.”

Concentrate on the next game.”

Despite taking his studs to a sensitive area, Standard Liege right-back Fai responded well to Yago’s apology.

“It happens @steeveyago good luck for the rest of the tournament,” Fai replied with a smile.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace of penalties as the AFCON hosts came back from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso in the competition opener.

After Gustavo Sangare took advantage of an Andre Onana error to volley home, the five-time champions were down a goal.

Yago’s challenge, on the other hand, was a major talking point, and it wasn’t the first time he’d gotten himself into trouble.

During an AFCON qualifier against Botswana in 2016, Yago punched an opponent in the face.

He was given his marching orders on that occasion, which isn’t surprising given that his victim had to be stretchered away after the incident.

