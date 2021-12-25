After a huge transfer to Leeds 26 years ago, the Premier League flop looks unrecognizable in a Santa suit.

One Premier League flop is having a good time this season.

Tomas Brolin looks unrecognisable as he dressed up as Santa to get into the holiday spirit, twenty-six years after his £4.5 million big money move to Leeds.

Brolin crammed himself into Santa’s famous white fur-trimmed red jacket and matching red hat.

Marielle Larsson joined in the fun, wearing a coat and hat that matched her husband Brolin’s.

After battling injuries, the former Sweden and Parma star retired at the age of 28.

Brolin told FourFourTwo about his decision to retire: “If you want to continue playing at a high level, you have to train every single day, but I wasn’t keen to keep doing that.”

“I had other ideas in my head, and when I stopped playing, an inventor approached me with a new vacuum cleaner idea, and I started that company.”

“I would have returned by December of that year if I had desired to play again.”

PokerStars Casino is offering 50 free spins.

Then there was a bang.

For more information, go HERE.

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

Play responsibly if you’re over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization that promotes responsible gambling.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“However, that feeling never came, and now it’s been 20 years.”

“Everyone says 28 is a young age to retire, but it all depends on what you’ve accomplished as a footballer in your 28 years.”

“I’d completed a significant amount of work.”

However, his professional life did not end there.

He got into the vacuum cleaner industry by accident.

Bolin and his business partner Goran Edlund claim that their vacuum nozzle is lighter, cheaper, and more efficient than competitors, making it a popular purchase.

The Twinner, as the company is known, sells over 130,000 products per year and is worth millions of pounds.

It’s available for purchase in the UK and across Europe, and its popularity has only grown since Twinner won a piracy battle against two rival companies a few years ago.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.