After a ‘hurtful’ FA Cup final loss, Eidevall demands a mental shift from Arsenal in their Emirates match against Barcelona.

After claiming that watching Arsenal’s FA Cup final loss to Chelsea was ‘hurtful,’ JONAS EIDEVALL wants a mental shift from the Gunners against Barcelona.

And the Arsenal manager believes that less defending and more possession will benefit his team in tonight’s match against Europe’s football champions.

Just four days after their disappointing 3-1 defeat at Wembley, the WSL leaders will face the Catalan giants for the second time in the Champions League Group stages.

“What was really hurtful against Chelsea is that I think if you put another jersey on the team and re-watched it, you would never know it was Arsenal that was playing the game,” Eidevall, 38, said.

“We didn’t do the things that you would normally associate with us.”

“And that means we’re coming off a game where we didn’t even try to play the way we wanted to.”

And losing in such a manner seems completely pointless.

“From a mentality standpoint, that is something we need to work on heading into the Barcelona game.”

“You will never succeed if you don’t try, and it’s all about trying.”

“I’m not leaving any other game this season or any other season without giving it my all.”

“It has to start there; that’s how you develop a winning mindset.”

Arsenal’s Premier League match against Barcelona will be held at the Emirates Stadium for the first time, with the club’s Premier League side facing the Champions League winners at the venue.

The WSL aces will, however, be without Tobin Heath, who is currently battling a muscular problem.

The LaLiga Women’s champions have won 12 of their last 12 games in Spain’s top flight, including a 10-1 thrashing of Sevilla just a few weeks ago.

Since their 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in October, the club has only conceded TWICE in their last ten matches across all competitions.

Nonetheless, Eidevall is confident that his team will succeed if they stick to their game plan.

“Barcelona are very mature as a team in choosing the right tool at the right time,” the Gunners boss added.

As a result, they are extremely difficult to play against.

“However, I am confident in our game plan, and we have learned from our previous encounters with them and our research.”

“We’ll be playing against the best club team in the world.”

It’s a thrilling challenge.

“Not only do we need a strong game plan, but we also need to execute it flawlessly.”

“We have to defend better and defend more…

