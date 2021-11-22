After a lack of minutes under Solskjaer, Man Utd’s Dalot is out to prove to interim manager Carrick that he still has a future at the club.

After a lack of minutes under Solskjaer, Man Utd star Dalot is out to show interim manager Carrick that he still has a future at the club.

DIOGO DALOT is adamant about staying at Manchester United and fighting for a starting spot.

So far this season, the Portuguese right-back has played just over 90 minutes of Premier League football, all as a substitute, with his most recent appearance coming in a 4-1 defeat to Watford.

It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game in charge, and Dalot will have mixed emotions about it, as it will be his last league start under the Norwegian in October 2019.

He only played 66 minutes in the Premier League for the 2019-20 season.

However, SunSport understands that the 22-year-old still wants to be a regular starter for United under the new management.

Dalot is currently ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order, but he hopes to persuade interim manager Michael Carrick to give him a chance in the coming weeks.

Dalot spent last season on loan with AC Milan, where he impressed in 21 Serie A appearances, and there’s a chance he’ll look for a similar opportunity in January.

Dalot, on the other hand, remains convinced that his future lies with United, despite his contract expiring in June 2023.

WILLIAM HILL BETTING SPECIAL – GET £50 IN FREE BETS

Former manager and compatriot Jose Mourinho signed Dalot from Porto on a five-year deal worth £19 million in 2018, and he has made 42 appearances in all competitions since then.

He’s been linked with a return to Roma with Mourinho, but United would only let him go if they could find a replacement.

Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid is an option.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.