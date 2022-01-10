After a long absence, Klay Thompson makes his return to the Warriors with a win.

After a long absence, Klay Thompson returns to the Warriors with a win.

Thompson returns to the NBA for the first time in 941 days after suffering ACL and Achilles tendon injuries in previous seasons.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In a Sunday NBA game, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82, with the winning team’s shooting guard Klay Thompson returning to the floor after two devastating injuries that lasted at least two and a half years.

Thompson, 31, played his first NBA game in 941 days in the 2019 NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors after suffering a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his left knee.

The Canadians won the series 4-2 to claim their first NBA title.

Thompson was then sidelined for the 2020-21 NBA season due to a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Thompson scored 17 points in the Warriors’ home win over the Clippers on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors’ superstar, led his team with 28 points.

The Warriors got 18 rebounds from Kevon Looney, who was dominant under the rim.

At Chase Center, Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens led the team with 17 points.

The Eastern Conference team was led by point guard Rajon Rondo, who scored 15 points.

With 30 wins, the Warriors have taken over first place in the Western Conference standings.

In the 2021-22 season, they lost nine more players.

Second-placed Phoenix Suns were pursuing Golden State.

The Suns are in the same shape as the Moons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, are 22-18.

