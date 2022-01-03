After a long injury layoff, Phil Jones makes his first start in 708 days against Wolves.

After a long injury layoff, Phil Jones makes his first start in 708 days for Manchester United against Wolves.

Due to the injuries to Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly, interim manager Ralf Rangnick named the Englishman alongside summer signing Raphael Varane in the heart of defence.

Jones will be making his Premier League debut for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Burnley on January 22, 2020.

Six days later, he made his final appearance in an FA Cup fourth round win over Tranmere Rovers.

After two years on the sidelines due to a knee injury, the 29-year-old returned to training earlier this season.

Jones told the United club website earlier this season about his struggles, “I’ve been through hell and back over the last couple of years.”

I was having some difficulty with my knee, and after lockdown, I decided that enough was enough.

“I stayed in great shape during lockdown and returned in great shape.

But I recall just training out here [at Carrington]and telling the doctor, “Enough is enough.”

Unfortunately, I’d have to spend time away from the field, which I knew would be difficult, but it was something I needed to do.”

“He was extremely professional all the time, even when he wasn’t in the squad,” Rangnick told MUTV on Monday.

We knew our other two centre-backs who played against Burnley [last Thursday]were out since last night, so it was the logical choice for me.”

“Harry got a knock on the chest against Burnley and we hoped he’d be ok,” the manager explained, “but yesterday he was trying and it wasn’t possible because he was in too much pain even just standing around it wasn’t possible for him to play.”

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Greenwood, Sancho; Cavani, Ronaldo (c); McTominay, Matic (c); McTominay, Matic (c); McTominay, Matic (c); McTominay, Matic (c); McTominay, Matic (c); McTominay

Henderson, Dalot, Telles, Fred, Fernandes, Lingard, Van de Beek, Elanga, Rashford are among the substitutes.

