After a loss, a Houston guard shows great sportsmanship in a video.

After a loss, Houston’s guard displays outstanding sportsmanship.

The conclusion of Alabama’s men’s college basketball game against Houston on Saturday night was a contentious one.

The referees did not call anything on Alabama’s goaltending on Houston’s final basket attempt.

The lack of a call by the officials infuriated Houston’s players and coaches.

Kelvin Sampson, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and the rest of his team demanded answers from the officials.

Video: Houston Guard Shows Great Sportsmanship After Loss

Good morning to everyone that thinks this isn’t goaltending pic.twitter.com/YIkB6KyMQc — 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@big__bam) December 12, 2021