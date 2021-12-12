After a loss, a Houston guard shows great sportsmanship in a video.

After a loss, Houston’s guard displays outstanding sportsmanship.
The conclusion of Alabama’s men’s college basketball game against Houston on Saturday night was a contentious one.
The referees did not call anything on Alabama’s goaltending on Houston’s final basket attempt.
The lack of a call by the officials infuriated Houston’s players and coaches.
Kelvin Sampson, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and the rest of his team demanded answers from the officials.
Video: Houston Guard Shows Great Sportsmanship After Loss
Good morning to everyone that thinks this isn’t goaltending pic.twitter.com/YIkB6KyMQc
— 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@big__bam) December 12, 2021
Houston guard Jamal Shead stayed to clean up after his team following a tough loss to Alabama.
Leading by example 🙌 (via @AustinRader24) pic.twitter.com/7wWOGLmb6I
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2021