After a major change, players’ Wordle streaks are reset, forcing them to start over.

After a major switch, players’ Wordle streaks are reset, forcing them to start over.

Wordle has grown in popularity over the last few months since its October launch, but users have noticed that their gaming streak has been reset.

Wordle is a game that, in recent months, has gained a lot of traction.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, players must guess a five-letter word in only six guesses.

Users type in a word, press submit, and hope the screen turns green to guess Wordle’s ‘Word of the Day.’

Green, yellow, and grey are the three colors to keep an eye on.

The color green indicates that you guessed the correct letter and it is in the correct location.

A yellow square indicates that the letter is correct but in the incorrect location, while a grey letter indicates that the letter is missing from the word.

The games, however, came to an end when users logged on to discover that their streaks had been reset.

“Did everyone’s Wordle streak reset?” someone wondered on social media.

“Oh no, my Wordle streak has been reset,” one person joked.

You’ll never guess I split them in half now.

Oh, no.

I guess you’ll just have to put your faith in me.”

“Wordle streaks have been reset?” a third tweeted, followed by a crying GIF.

So, what exactly happened, and what was the big change?

Wordle users are now being redirected to the website of the New York Times (NYT), the game’s new owner.

As a result, it’s been claimed that streaks were accidentally wiped out of the switch.

The game was previously hosted on the website powerlanguage.co.uk, but it has since been sold and relocated to the New York Times.

As a result of the complaints, the paper is now said to be looking into the matter.

“Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your ‘current streak’ has been reset today,” the NYTimes Wordplay Twitter wrote.

Currently, our Games team is looking into it.

“Watch this space for more (hashtag)Wordle news.”

The New York Times later tweeted that the issue had been discovered and that a solution was being developed.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer from the United States, said he decided to sell the virtual puzzle afterward, according to HullLive.

