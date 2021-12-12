After a mass brawl with Leeds players following a 3-2 win, Thomas Tuchel leaps to the defense of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

After a mass brawl with Leeds players following a 3-2 win, Thomas Tuchel leaps to the defence of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

After Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Antonio Rudiger did the right thing by ‘protecting his team-mates’.

After the Blues’ 3-2 victory, the Germany international was involved in a mass brawl after the final whistle.

Emotions were running high after Mateusz Klich was penalized for a foul on Rudiger in injury time, which the visitors thought was a soft penalty.

Jorginho’s penalty kept Chelsea two points behind the leaders and Leeds six points clear of the bottom three.

“If you have Toni, you have Toni,” Tuchel explained.

“You can’t have Toni as the emotional and aggressive leader and not expect him to get involved when team members are at risk.”

“He was not going to lose today.”

“We knew Toni and (Cesar) Azpilicueta would have an intense match because of Leeds’ style of play.”

Toni was fortunate in that she refused to accept defeat.”

Jorginho had returned from injury to score two second-half penalties, which were enough to see off the tenacious Whites.

Mason Mount’s goal just before halftime had cancelled out Raphinha’s penalty-kick opener, and Leeds’ teenage prospect Joe Gelhardt made it 2-2 seven minutes from time.

Rudiger’s Chelsea contract expires in the summer, and he has been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

In January, the 28-year-old will be able to sign a pre-contract with a new club.