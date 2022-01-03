After a medical emergency, players leave the pitch and a fan is carried away, Cambridge v Portsmouth will play an additional 21 minutes.

The game between Cambridge and Portsmouth will be extended by 21 minutes due to a medical emergency that caused players to leave the pitch and a fan to be carried away.

CAMBRIDGE’S match against Portsmouth was called off after a fan in the stands required medical attention.

The fan was carried away from the pitch after less than ten minutes, to the delight of the rest of the Abbey Stadium’s fans.

After the 90 minutes were up, the game was extended by 21 minutes.

Both Cambridge and Portsmouth have expressed their condolences to the ill supporter, offering their thoughts and prayers.

“The stadium rises as one to applaud the supporter who is being carried off the pitch by the medical team, and the teams emerge from the dressing room to resume the contest shortly,” Cambridge wrote on Twitter.

“The supporter and their family are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The incident occurred just days after a Watford player collapsed during a match against Tottenham Hotspur.

There will be more later…

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.