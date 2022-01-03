After a medical issue, an NFL referee returns to the game.

After an apparent medical issue, an NFL referee returns to the game.

Tony Corrente, a long-time NFL referee, had a scare during today’s Seahawks-Lions game when he collapsed and had to leave due to an apparent medical issue.

Corrente was escorted to the locker room after collapsing on the field in the middle of a game.

Thankfully, he was able to walk away on his own.

Back judge Todd Prukop temporarily took over for the 70-year-old official.

NFL Referee Returns To Game After Apparent Medical Issue

Referee Tony Corrente helped into the Seahawks’ locker room to get checked out after falling down between plays near the Lions’ huddle. pic.twitter.com/6gSD7Pu9Zx — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 2, 2022