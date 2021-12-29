After a ‘negative surprise’ against Newcastle, Ralf Rangnick’s rescue mission requires a boost.

After a ‘negative surprise’ against Newcastle, Ralf Rangnick’s rescue mission needs a boost.

United were fortunate to avoid defeat on Monday, but they have yet to show the qualities for which their interim manager is known.

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that progress has not been as rapid as he had hoped or expected a month into his interim spell at Old Trafford.

Few would be surprised, but it demonstrates the enormity of the task Rangnick and whoever he helps to appoint as his successor face in reshaping Manchester United in 2022.

This is a big job, and a new manager’s arrival will not be enough to change the Old Trafford narrative.

To be fair, Covid and the closure of Carrington for much of early December hampered the rescue mission handed to the temporary coach on November 29.

On Monday, at St James’ Park, there were unavoidable signs of rust.

However, winnable matches against Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers will provide more insight into whether the problems were caused by Covid’s lack of cohesion or were more fundamentally related to adapting to Rangnick’s emphasis on physicality, pressing, and intensity.

The latter would be concerning, as it would have ramifications for what Rangnick might change in what appears to be a transitional second half of the season.

The drop in performance at Newcastle was alarming.

A half-time adjustment to the 4-2-2-2 formation saved a point, but Rangnick described his team’s performance as a “negative surprise.”

When asked if he thought he’d made the best possible start, he replied, “Of course not.”

Every coach wants to make faster progress, but in order to do so, they must be able to train, and as you are aware, Carrington was closed for four days.

“After the Norwich game, we had eight or nine fewer players in training, and they only came back in small pieces.”

We only had a full squad in training for the last three days, and we couldn’t do much in training.

“On the other hand, the team looked good in those three training sessions, so it’s a negative.”

