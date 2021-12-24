After a nightmare season in LaLiga, Real Madrid could offer Eden Hazard to Lille in a shock swap deal for Jonathan David.

After a LaLiga nightmare for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Real Madrid could offer him to Lille in a shock swap deal for Jonathan David.

Real Madrid could offer EDEN HAZARD a shock return to Lille in January as part of a transfer swap with Jonathan David.

Hazard, a Belgian attacker who joined the Spanish giants for a record £89 million from Chelsea in 2019, has struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old, who has failed to score in 15 appearances this season, rose to prominence at Lille before joining Stamford Bridge in 2012.

“A return of Hazard to Lille? It is not impossible to see it here,” said the French club’s president Olivier Letang earlier this month, implying that Hazard could return to the club.

“If necessary, I will travel to Spain.”

It might appear impossible.

“Clearly, Hazard is a fantastic player with a high level of skill.

“He is a Real Madrid player right now, and he is under contract with Real Madrid every day.”

Los Blancos are reportedly interested in Lille’s 21-year-old star David, according to Marca.

Following his impressive form, the Canadian international has been linked with them for several months.

This season, he has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1, more than Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined, and his agent has confirmed that this will be his final season at the club.

“Our goal is to finish the season with Lille,” Nick Mavromaras said, “but it will be his last season there for various reasons.”

I believe the Premier League is an excellent fit for him.

“I believe he enjoys Spain as well, because he enjoys the feel of the ball.”

He’s a highly skilled player.”

And that could pave the way for a sensational Hazard swap between Madrid and Lille.

