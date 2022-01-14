After a no-holds-barred interview, Man Utd’s ‘prima donnas aren’t fit to lace Cristiano Ronaldo’s boots’ slams Piers Morgan.

After a no-holds-barred interview with Piers Morgan, Man United’s ‘prima donnas aren’t fit to lace Cristiano Ronaldo’s boots.’

According to Piers Morgan, Manchester United’s dressing room is full of “prima donnas” who “aren’t fit to lace Cristiano Ronaldo’s boots.”

In a candid interview earlier this week, the 36-year-old Portuguese superstar lashed out at today’s young players.

“The older players, the mature players, they can always help the younger players,” he said.

“However, I can provide an illustration.”

It will be difficult if I give you advice and you do not put it into practice, even if you are younger than me.

“I can talk to that person all day, but if it’s not coming from within you, it’s impossible.”

“I recall speaking with some older players when I was 18, 19, and 20 years old.

But I put it like this: ‘Cristiano, you need to improve – they know more than you, they have more experience than you, and they have been through a lot of bad times.’

“However, if you criticize them, they will not accept it.”

Morgan, an Arsenal supporter who is friends with Ronaldo, has now responded to the interview.

He said on Twitter, “Just watched the entire 20-minute interview.”

“If United had Ronaldo’s mentality throughout the team, they would win everything.”

“But they don’t – there are far too many overpaid younger prima donnas strutting around like football gods with records that aren’t fit to lace Cristiano’s boots.”

So far this season, Ronaldo has 14 goals in 21 games for Manchester United, including some crucial late goals in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Despite his goal-scoring ability, the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has been unable to keep United near the top of the table.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently seventh in the Premier League, having won just nine games out of 19 so far this season.

Those who do not want Ronaldo’s assistance have been urged to step up and start working.

“We are here to assist, and if they require my assistance, support, or advice, I will be the first to assist,” he said.

“However, if you don’t want my assistance, go about your business, look for yourself, and do your best to assist the team.”

