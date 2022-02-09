After a party video was posted hours after the defeat, Leicester players Ward, Choudhury, and Justin were reminded of their responsibilities.

BRENDAN RODGERS has reminded Danny Ward, Hamza Choudhury, and James Justin of their responsibilities after a video of them partying was posted online just hours after Nottingham Forest’s 4-1 FA Cup thrashing.

After an Instagram account belonging to Ward’s partner Rebecca Naylor appeared to show the three Leicester players enjoying themselves to the backdrop of loud music, apparently partying, Foxes fans were incensed.

The images were posted to Naylor’s account at 5 a.m. on Monday, causing outrage among Leicester fans in the wake of their team’s defeat the night before.

Rodgers, who was unaware of the incident until yesterday, claims to have spoken to the players involved in ‘Partygate,’ and that they have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Rodgers believes the footage was taken several weeks ago and will not pursue those who appear in it.

He admitted, “I wasn’t aware of it myself until yesterday.”

“However, I spoke with the guys, and it was clear that it was not from the weekend.”

“Listen, putting something out was never the most prudent thing to do, regardless of the time.

“However, I was assured by the guys that it wasn’t at the weekend; it was something that occurred a few weeks ago on a Saturday when we didn’t have a game.”

“It was a Saturday night, and the players were off the following day.”

“They’ve been categorical about it, and I trust that they’re telling the truth.”

He has warned his under-fire players, however, about the folly and dangers of posting historic social media content in the aftermath of such a humiliating defeat.

“I certainly don’t think it was the wisest course of action, especially after such a disappointing result.”

“It’s in our modern lives now, and it’s a continuous education to players and young guys – why you’d have to post and when you’d have to post.”

“I don’t follow social media and don’t use it, so I wasn’t aware of anything that was going on.”

“Even my closest friends and family couldn’t tell me, so I didn’t find out until yesterday.”

“However, it is a never-ending education.”

I can’t speak from experience as a user – or why you would do it and publish it.

“You get a lot of examples of these kinds of situations coming up, so you definitely talk about it and remind them (his players).”

