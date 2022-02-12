After a penalty stroke at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, a golfer slams the PGA Tour.

After a penalty stroke at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, a golfer blasts the PGA Tour.

Charley Hoffman made a double-bogey on the 13th hole during the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s second round.

Given that it was a par-5 hole, the score was disappointing.

On Friday night, Hoffman took to Instagram to express his displeasure with the hole.

He was angry that a rule infraction had cost him a penalty stroke.

In an Instagram post, Hoffman not only criticized the PGA Tour’s rules, but he also criticized the organization’s lack of accountability.

“What a joke @usga @pgatour today on the 13th hole I hit my drive in the water and took a drop on a side of a hill where there was no grass,” Hoffman joked.

“Dropped twice, then placed on a tuft of grass.”

When the ball was turned around, it began rolling into the water.

I thought the @usga had changed that rule.

My assumptions were incorrect.

I was forced to accept yet another penalty for doing nothing wrong.

I followed the rules to a T.

“It’s still unbelievable that a group of amateurs controls the professional game of golf.”

I also blame the @pgatour officials for drawing a terrible penalty area line where something like this could happen.

There is no accountability at any level.

The players are completely unprotected.

You might be perplexed as to why guys want to leave the tour and join another.

Transparency, protection, and consistency are essential for players.

Under the current governing bodies, we don’t have that.”

The following is Hoffman’s complete post:

