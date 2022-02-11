After a positive drugs test, figure skater Valieva, 15, could be kicked out of the Winter Olympics and lose her gold medal.

Following a positive drugs test on Christmas Day, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva could be kicked out of the Beijing Winter Olympics and lose her gold medal.

The 15-year-old is embroiled in one of the most tumultuous legal battles in Olympic history, and her entire competitive future in China will be decided by lawyers on the sidelines.

Valieva, the first female figure skater to land a quadruple jump at a Games, stole the show in the women’s short program at the city’s Capital Indoor Stadium last Monday.

The Russian Olympic Committee won the team event with a score of 178.92, while the United States took silver and Japan took bronze, but the medal ceremony was postponed the next day.

The results of a test sample taken on December 25 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg were released by the International Testing Agency on Friday morning.

On February 8, the sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for the non-specified prohibited substance trimetazidine, according to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm.

The Russian anti-doping agency provisionally suspended her with immediate effect the day after the gold medal-winning team event, and she was barred from skating in the Far East again.

The RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee decided to lift the athlete’s provisional ban following a hearing on February 9, allowing her to continue competing in China.

The IOC and the ITA have since filed a legal appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, challenging the lifting of the suspension.

Valieva will not compete in the women’s single skating competition, which begins on Tuesday, if this plan is successful.

“The International Skating Union can only make a final decision on the full merits of the case after a final decision has been made on the results of the ROC team in the Team Figure Skating event,” the ITA said.

“The procedure, which is currently being carried out, can only deal with the provisional suspension.”

“Because the legal process in this case is still ongoing, the ITA will make no further comments.”

Valieva also won European Championship gold in Estonia in January, despite the fact that she is a “Protected Person” under the World Anti-Doping Code due to her age.

Today, however, she was in training alongside Russian teammates at the CTS Figure Skating training hall, performing her routine to the soundtrack of Torvill and Dean’s famous Bolero.

Trimetazidine, a medication used to treat chest pains and angina, has been banned since 2014, but it’s unclear if the teeanger had taken it.

