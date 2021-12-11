After a possibly dirty play, an Army player appears to step on a Navy opponent.

After what appears to be a potentially dirty play, an Army player appears to step on a Navy opponent.
After trying to break free from a Navy defender’s extracurriculars, an Army player appears to have injured himself.
A Navy linebacker appeared to hold and twist Army running back Anthony Adkins’ ankle well after the whistle in the first quarter of Saturday’s annual matchup between the academies.
Look: Army Player Appears To Step On Navy Opponent After Potentially Dirty Play
Look: Army Player Appears To Step On Navy Opponent After Potentially Dirty Play
Things are getting chippy between Army and Navy 👀 pic.twitter.com/UgVttFBJ17
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 11, 2021
For those watching, the Army-Navy Game serves as a tribute to all of those who serve our country.
For those playing, it serves as the origin for a lifetime of memories. pic.twitter.com/nqUpj2oZGS
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021