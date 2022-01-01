After a Premier League breakthrough, Manchester United and Liverpool are battling it out for Charlie Cresswell, a home-grown hero for Leeds.

After a Premier League breakthrough, Manchester United and Liverpool are battling it out for Leeds’ home-grown hero Charlie Cresswell.

After making his Premier League debut, Leeds are fighting to keep home-grown centre-back Charlie Cresswell.

Since his top-flight debut in September, the England Under-21 international has piqued the interest of top clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester United among his biggest supporters.

Cresswell, 19, is a Leeds fan who wants to stay, but he could find himself in the middle of a transfer battle by the end of the season.

Cresswell is under contract with the Whites for a long time, but if they go down and need to sell, he could be one of the first players off the block.

Following his start in the 2-1 defeat against West Ham at Elland Road, the teenager has appeared four times in the Premier League this season.

After that game, he came off the bench three times, with his most recent appearance coming in a 3-2 loss away at Chelsea on December 11.

In September, Cresswell started the Carabao Cup third round win over Fulham, in addition to his Premier League appearances.

The young defender is the son of former Leeds striker Richard, who played for the club from 2005 to 2007. He has also made nine Premier League 2 appearances.

Cresswell is currently on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in training prior to the 4-1 loss to Arsenal.

He won’t be back in action until late January or early February.

Prior to their match against Burnley on Sunday, Marcelo Bielsa made a comment about the player.

“We’ve been recovering players,” the Argentine manager said, “even if [Kalvin] Phillips and [Liam] Cooper will return in March.”

“Even if [Jamie] Shackleton and Cresswell return in late January or early February, the number of players we have available has grown.”

Cresswell referred to himself as a ‘leader’ earlier this year after signing his new contract.

“I’m confident, I’m a leader, I like to play and I like to lead it!” he told LUTV. “My targets for the next few years are obviously to try and break into the first team.”

“But for the time being, I just have to go day by day and do my best every day, and hopefully that will get me somewhere.”

