After a pub is petrol bombed, Conor McGregor screams in the mirror while flexing and says, “Life is a bitch.”

After a pub is petrol bombed, Conor McGregor screams while flexing in the mirror on a night out and says, “Life is a bitch.”

CONOR MCGREGOR shared a bizarre video of himself flexing in a bathroom to wish his followers a ‘Happy thirsty Thursday’ just hours after his Dublin pub was petrol bombed.

On Wednesday night, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the UFC star’s £2 million Black Forge Inn pub after an event he hosted, but “no damage was done to the premises.”

The attack, however, hasn’t dampened the MMA mogul’s spirits, which he demonstrated in an Instagram post featuring him shouting and flexing in an expensive-looking shirt.

“Happy thirsty Thursday everyone out there enjoy yourselves because life is a bitch and then you die,” he captioned the photo.

“You never know when you’ll have to leave.”

“Rip all our soaring souls, they’re still right here among us!”

McGregor’s Instagram post showed him having a posh night out in his hometown.

It featured a mix of food videos, a glass of his Proper No.12 whiskey, and selfies of him smoking a cigarette and flaunting one of his many expensive watches.

“Gardai are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022,” according to a statement.

“The premises were not harmed in any way.”

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them in relation to this incident.”

The Black Forge is currently open for business, despite the failed attack.

“It appears that criminals made an unprovoked attempt to inflict damage to the Black Forge Inn after hours last night,” McGregor’s representatives said on behalf of the pub.

“No patrons, employees, or the Forge were harmed in any way, and Mr.

At the time of the incident, McGregor was not present.

An investigation has been launched by the gardai into the incident.

“As always, we’re open and busy.”

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from a horrific broken leg sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last July, and plans to return to sparring in April.

Dana White, the UFC’s president, expects the former two-division champion to return in the summer.

“If everything goes well with his leg’s healing, he’ll be back this summer,” he told ESPN.

“By the time he returns, I have no idea what the landscape will look like.”

“By the time McGregor returns, Dustin Poirier could have retired.”

“I’m not sure [if he’ll be able to fight for the title as soon as he returns].”

I won’t know until it’s closer.”

