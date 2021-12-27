After a ‘ridiculous’ performance, a veteran NBA coach criticizes his team.

After a ‘ridiculous’ performance, a veteran NBA coach chastises his team.

The Sacramento Kings’ start to the 2021-22 season had been a disaster, even before they were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

On the day after Christmas, the Kings lost their 21st game of the season to the Grizzlies.

Sacramento, despite leading by one point at halftime, crumbled in the second half, giving up a 24-5 run in the third quarter and eventually losing 127-102.

Interim head coach Alvin Gentry was perplexed by his team’s performance in the second half, saying in his postgame press conference that he’d never felt so disappointed after a loss.

“I can honestly say it’s the most disappointed I’ve ever been in 34 years in the NBA,” Gentry said after the loss on Sunday night, according to ESPN. “That performance was absolutely ridiculous.”

We didn’t compete, and we didn’t play hard.

We didn’t protect the ball, and we didn’t protect the screen and roll.

The game plan was not followed.

There is no competitiveness at all.

They were essentially teasing us.

I’m completely dissatisfied, and everyone in this building should be as well.”

