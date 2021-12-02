After a Ryan Porteous blunder, Kemar Roofe scores from the penalty spot to give Hibs a 1-0 lead.

After Ryan Porteous’ blunder, Kemar Roofe scores from the penalty spot to give Hibs a 1-0 lead.

After a tense battle at Easter Road, the Ibrox team returned to Glasgow with three points.

After a late Kemar Roofe penalty secured a 1-0 victory away to Hibernian, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst maintained his perfect start to his reign as Rangers manager.

The cinch Premiership leaders looked set to be frustrated at Easter Road, but the substitute’s spot-kick, after Ryan Kent was adjudged to have been fouled by Ryan Porteous, gave Van Bronckhorst his third win in a row and put Rangers seven points clear of Celtic at the top.

Martin Boyle, Hibs’ top scorer, returned from suspension to replace Jamie Gullan in attack for the 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at the weekend.

As a result, the hosts started with the same lineup as their Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory over Rangers 10 days prior.

Steven Davis replaced Scott Arfield in midfield in Van Bronckhorst’s 3-1 victory over Livingston on Sunday.

The away end was lit up at kick-off time thanks to pyrotechnics smuggled in by a few visiting fans, but the game itself was a slow-burner.

In the 13th minute, Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey had to push a Davis cross behind for a corner.

A Paul McGinn through ball released Boyle down the right flank four minutes later, but Allan McGregor easily dealt with the Hibs forward’s first-time shot from a tight angle.

Joe Aribo headed a James Tavernier cross wide in the 29th minute, before Ianis Hagi saw a low shot from the edge of the box deflect off Hibs left-back Josh Doig and run agonisingly wide of the post five minutes later.

When Aribo picked out the unmarked Alfredo Morelos with a cross from the right in the final minute of the first half, the Colombian sent a free header wide from seven yards.

After Josh Campbell’s cross found him 16 yards out, Boyle hit a thunderous half-volley that was charged down by Borna Barisic.

Kent, a Rangers attacker, sent a message a few moments later.

