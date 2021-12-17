After a scare, Pep Guardiola tests NEGATIVE for Covid-19 and will lead Man City against Newcastle on Sunday.

After a scare, Pep Guardiola is testing NEGATIVE for Covid-19 and will lead Man City against Newcastle on Sunday.

When PEP GUARDIOLA was forced to miss training on Friday, it gave Manchester City a huge scare.

The Catalan coach arrived at the training ground in the morning but received an ‘inconclusive’ test, putting him on the bench right away.

Guardiola, 51, ran two more tests, one a PCR and the other a lateral flow, and was relieved to find that they were both negative.

On Saturday morning, he’ll be back in charge of his team, and he’ll be able to travel north with them for the game against Newcastle on Sunday.

Juanma Lillo, his No. 2 at St James’ Park, had been on standby to lead the team against Leicester on Boxing Day as City awaited the outcome.

With the exception of injured forward Ferran Torres, Pep confirmed that he will be able to take his entire squad to Tyneside as things stand.

“Everyone is in good shape; Ferran is the only one who is missing,” he explained.

Everyone will be prepared to play when we arrive in Newcastle.

“Going to Newcastle and getting a result is not easy, so we’ll need the entire team, and hopefully we’ll be strong enough to get the points.”

On Wednesday, Guardiola returned to Barcelona to be by Sergio Aguero’s side as he announced his retirement from the Nou Camp.

After thrashing Leeds on Tuesday night, the majority of his squad was off on Thursday, and Friday was supposed to be the start of the preparations for the trip to Tyneside.

Pep, on the other hand, revealed on Monday that some of the Etihad campus’s staff had tested positive for HIV while preparing for Leeds’ visit.

“The virus is here in society, and people are suffering,” he said at the time.

Some of the staff here have it right now, and we’ve warned the players to be cautious.”

Guardiola is the key man at City, according to midfielder Jack Grealish, despite their star-studded squad, so losing him for two games would have been a major blow.

“Every different game we come up against has a different way of playing,” the £100 million man said.

“The number of games he’s won for us this season thanks to his tactics is incredible.”

