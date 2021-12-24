After a sensational loan spell at Barnsley, West Brom are interested in signing Daryl Dike.

WEST BROM have reportedly begun negotiations with Orlando City about a January transfer for hotshot Daryl Dike.

Valerien Ismael, the current Baggies boss, brought the 21-year-old to Barnsley a year ago.

Last season, he helped the Tykes reach the play-offs by scoring nine goals in 14 starts.

Dike drew a lot of interest from other clubs as a result, but Orlando City reportedly turned down a £10 million offer for him in the summer.

According to Birmingham Live, the MLS side is willing to sell him for the right price, and West Brom is ‘going all out’ to sign him after starting talks.

Dike has 11 goals in 19 appearances since returning to the United States, and Leeds United have been linked with a move for him.

Ismael, on the other hand, is desperate to help his fourth-placed Championship side gain promotion, and sees his former player as the man who can do it.

The Hawthorns’ only stumbling block is that they can’t afford to sign him on a permanent basis right now.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

They’re hoping to put together a deal that would keep him on loan until the end of the season, with the option to buy him if they get promoted.

Leeds isn’t the only team ready to go head-to-head with them in the hunt for Dike.

Crystal Palace has also been linked with a move for the ace.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.