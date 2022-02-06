After a series of drunken’mistakes,’ Wayne Rooney admits that booze nearly destroyed his family.

After a series of drunken’mistakes,’ Wayne Rooney admits that alcohol nearly destroyed his family.

WAYNE Rooney admits that alcohol nearly destroyed his family after a series of drunken “mistakes,” but he maintains that he is not an alcoholic.

While at Manchester United, England’s all-time leading scorer admitted to going on two-day booze binges by himself.

Coleen, his wife, has forgiven him after a string of high-profile incidents, including being caught sleeping in a hotel room with a group of girls in July.

Rooney, 36, admits that he and his wife have had difficult conversations.

“There have been mistakes in the past, which I have always held my hands up to,” the father of four said.

“When difficult situations arose, we talked about them and figured out how to get through them.”

“The first thing you notice is her forgiving me for some of the things I’ve done, but we’ve always been open about it and figured out what’s best for us as a family.”

He described how, as he struggled to cope with football stardom, he used eye drops to cover his “self-binges.”

And, he said, it frequently resulted in “explosions.”

“Coleen could always see it coming,” the Derby manager recalled.

‘F*** it,’ I’d say, and go out and make stupid mistakes.”

Coleen now insists on being chaperoned on nights out in order to save their 13-year marriage, as we reported on Saturday.

“My relationship with drink now is fine,” he said ahead of the new Amazon biopic Rooney.

“There will be no issues.”

Every now and then, I have a drink.

Not the way I used to.

It’s not like it used to be when I used to play.

It’s completely under control.

“I never thought I was an alcoholic.”