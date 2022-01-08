After a shock loss to Cambridge, Newcastle flops ‘ignore Trippier’s calls to applaud fans and head straight down tunnel.’

After a shock loss to Cambridge, Newcastle’s flops “ignore Trippier’s calls to applaud fans and head straight down tunnel.”

Following the shock defeat to Cambridge United, Newcastle flops ignored Kieran Trippier’s plea to applaud the home fans and stormed down the tunnel instead.

With an FA Cup tie against League One opposition on Saturday, a full-strength Newcastle XI looked to take a much-needed break from their Premier League woes.

Eddie Howe’s side, on the other hand, were stunned by Joe Ironside’s winner ten minutes into the second half as they lost 1-0 at St James’ Park.

Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid, held his head high and walked over to a group of Newcastle supporters.

According to Newcastle Chronicle reporter Ciaran Kelly, a number of his teammates stormed down the tunnel as he did so.

Trippier is said to have attempted, but failed, to drag them back.

“Only a few Newcastle players who actually played and the substitutes stayed out with Eddie Howe and staff to salute the fans,” Kelly wrote on Twitter.

“Kieran Trippier attempted to call one or two players back who were heading down the tunnel, but they did not respond.

“This is terrible.”

Trippier, a 31-year-old England full-back, made his debut in the third-round tie just one day after completing his move from Spain.

But his joy was short-lived as Cambridge piled more misery on Howe’s relegation-threatened side.

Ironside scored the game’s only goal just ten minutes into the second half in front of a sellout crowd of 51,395.

Newcastle’s strikes by Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy had been correctly ruled out for offside, and U’s goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov had made some outstanding saves.

Alan Shearer, a Toon legend, slammed the performance as “pathetic.”

