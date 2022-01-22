After a Sky pundit slammed PSG’s transfer, Jamie Carragher claims Lionel Messi called him a DONKEY in an Instagram message.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was also not well received by the Liverpool legend.

Nonetheless, Messi wasted no time in contacting Carragher, whom he had previously confronted on two occasions, to express his dissatisfaction.

“It was on Monday Night Football and I got a private message on Instagram,” Carragher said after Watford’s defeat by Norwich on Friday Night Football.

“From the man [Messi].”

I’m not going to reveal private messages, but he basically called me a donkey.”

Carragher has omitted the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner from his best XI for 2021.

But he went on to say how much he adored and admired the ‘greatest player of all time.’

“He [Messi] watches Monday Night Football, so hopefully he’s watching Friday Night Football as well,” he continued.

“You were the greatest player of all time, and I was a donkey in comparison.”

I understand, but you aren’t going to make the team.

“Even if you won the Copa America in the summer, you haven’t played well enough.”

It’s not good enough that my man Mo Salah isn’t in the team.”

Ronaldo was left out of both Carragher’s and Gary Neville’s Best XIs for 2021.

“No, no Messi [in my team],” the 2005 Champions League winner added.

“I mean, we had that debate at the beginning of the season about whether Ronaldo or Messi should start.

I was the Messi guy, and he [Neville] was the Ronaldo guy, but neither team needs them.”

