After a targeting call during the Rose Bowl, an Ohio State player was ejected.

After a targeting call during the Rose Bowl, an Ohio State star was ejected.

Due to targeting, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost yet another player in Saturday’s Rose Bowl.

According to Dan Hope of the Ohio State beat, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a high hit on Utah quarterback Cameron Rising.

Ohio State Star Ejected After Targeting Call During Rose Bowl

Ohio State Star Ejected After Targeting Call During Rose Bowl

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer gets ejected for targeting. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 1, 2022

Cameron Rising scrambles 16-yd rush .. booth review for targeting on Jack Sawyer#Utes 14 #Buckeyes 7 Q2 #RoseBowlpic.twitter.com/Gl35hZFJ1i — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 1, 2022