After a targeting call during the Rose Bowl, an Ohio State player was ejected.

After a targeting call during the Rose Bowl, an Ohio State star was ejected.
Due to targeting, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost yet another player in Saturday’s Rose Bowl.
According to Dan Hope of the Ohio State beat, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a high hit on Utah quarterback Cameron Rising.
Ohio State Star Ejected After Targeting Call During Rose Bowl
Ohio State Star Ejected After Targeting Call During Rose Bowl
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer gets ejected for targeting.
— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 1, 2022
Cameron Rising scrambles 16-yd rush .. booth review for targeting on Jack Sawyer#Utes 14 #Buckeyes 7 Q2 #RoseBowlpic.twitter.com/Gl35hZFJ1i
— Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 1, 2022
Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer gets ejected for targeting. He lowered his head, so that was indisputable based on the way the rule is written.
A play later, Tavion Thomas scores a 6-yard TD.
It’s 21-7
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2022