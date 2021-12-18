After a technical error, the Champions League’s last-16 draw will be “completely redone.”

Due to a technical issue, UEFA has declared the previous draw void.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Following a technical error, UEFA announced on Monday that the draw for the Champions League’s last 16 will be “completely redone.”

“A material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as a result of a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other,” UEFA said on Twitter.

The last 16 draw in Nyon, Switzerland, was “declared void and will be completely redone at 15:00 CET (14OOGMT),” according to the statement.

Andrei Arshavin, a former Zenit and Arsenal winger, attended the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Villarreal was mistakenly assigned to Manchester United.

In the 2021-22 Champions League, the two teams were in the same group (Group F), and they will not be paired in the last 16.

Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA’s Deputy General Secretary, informed Arshavin of the error and asked him to select a new ball from the pot to correct the error.

Villarreal was paired with Manchester City on the second attempt, while Manchester United faced Paris Saint-Germain.