After a tense win over Watford, Chelsea’s Mason Mount takes a selfie with a fan who eluded pitch security.

After scoring in Chelsea’s win against Watford, Mason Mount took a selfie with an overjoyed Chelsea fan.

The Blues were on the verge of losing their Premier League lead until Hakim Ziyech pounced to secure a 2-1 victory.

The goal sparked wild celebrations in Vicarage Road’s away end, with one supporter getting carried away.

A Chelsea fan managed to get past security and dash onto the pitch in the direction of the players.

And he managed to get his phone out for a selfie with Mount, who scored the game’s first goal.

The England international was delighted to fulfill the fan’s wish, clearly still ecstatic after scoring his first goal in six games.

That was not the case for his manager, Thomas Tuchel, who was critical of his team following the game.

“We got lucky,” he said.

It’s something we should admit.

You may require it at times.

We couldn’t get to that point today.

This was an unexpected game for us.

We are the ones to blame.

We were never able to find the right attitude.

It was an outlier.

FREE BETS: GET THE MOST UP-TO-DATE BETTING SIGN-UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS

“We were never able to locate the minutes.”

In the second half, things improved a little.

In the first half, we gave up a lot of chances while creating very little.

We scored in both of the situations.

We were extremely fortunate to come out on top.

“Perhaps I didn’t take the proper approach.

We didn’t seem prepared for the long balls, or for the pressure.

How do we get out of the pressure when we win the ball?

Individually and as a group, we had serious issues.

We never had the feeling of being secure.

We didn’t seem to be in charge at all.

“It got a little better in the second half.

We demonstrated the mentality of doing what is required.

I don’t want to be too harsh, but Watford put in a strong performance.

“If we want to stay in the title race, we’ll need a lot of points.”

Against Burnley and Manchester United, we felt like we had dropped two points.

“Today, we stole at least two, possibly three back.”

It appears that we demonstrated our worth today.

We can do a lot better in general.

“There are a few reasons: we have injured players, and some key players were unable to play due to overload.”

I’m not going to be too harsh.

Watford deserved a better performance.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.