After a terrifying crash at the Winter Olympics, USA skier Nina O’Brien was dragged off the ice on a stretcher, leaving viewers concerned.

O’Brien appeared to collide with the final gate and crash through the finish line, leaving her in need of assistance.

The race was temporarily halted as the American was treated by at least four medics and then carried away on a stretcher.

“Nina O’Brien crashed into the finish line, but she is alert and responsive,” the US Ski and Snowboard Team tweeted.

Viewers were shocked and expressed their condolences to O’Brien.

“Wow, that was a brutal crash,” one said.

“The crash in the women’s slalom that just happened was absolutely horrible,” one person said.

Following O’Brien’s crash, her rival racers, including then-leader Lara Gut-Behrami, were visibly shaken.

“That is an awful crash,” a Eurosport commentator said.

“From the start, it was a high-risk performance, and the Americans’ bravery deserves to be lauded.”

But two miles from home, something went wrong.”