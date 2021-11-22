After a terrifying cycling crash, Mark Cavendish spends the night in intensive care, suffering from a punctured lung and two broken ribs.

After a terrifying cycling crash, Mark Cavendish spends the night in intensive care with a punctured lung and two broken ribs.

In his horror crash in Belgium, Mark Cavendish broke two ribs and suffered a collapsed lung.

On Sunday, the Manx Missile was riding in the Madison at the Six Days of Ghent when Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen was eliminated by fellow rider Kenny de Ketele.

Because he had nowhere else to go, the 36-year-old slammed into the Dane’s bike, knocking him to the ground.

Water on the track is thought to have caused Ketele to swerve uncontrollably upwards.

When he got to his feet, the Tour de France sprinter waved to the crowd.

However, as a precaution, he was taken to the hospital on a stretcher and remained there for observation.

“Just want to say how grateful I am for all the support and well-wishes,” Cavendish wrote on Instagram.

“I think it’s fair to say that Ghent did not end the way we would have liked.

“I’m being treated for broken ribs and a pneumothorax after some water on the track, a high-speed crash, and a few barrel rolls.”

“I’m in a bit of pain, but a couple of nights with the fantastic staff here at Ghent University Hospital should help.”

“Examinations revealed that Mark has two broken ribs on his left side, as well as a small pneumothorax,” Cavendish’s team Deceuninck–QuickStep said.

“Both of these issues were treated with medication, and he was admitted to the hospital for observation.”

“Mark is expected to be discharged on Monday or Tuesday, followed by a period of recuperation.”

“Everyone at Deceuninck–QuickStep wishes Mark the best of luck in his recovery.”

“Thank you for all the messages,” said wife Peta, a former Page 3 girl.

“Thank you to all of the medical personnel who assisted us, as well as the Deceuninck – Quick-Step employees who jumped into action to assist me and the kids.”

