After a terrifying motorcycle accident, boxing announcer David Diamante was critically injured with three spinal fractures.

David Diamante, a boxing announcer, was critically injured in a horrific motorcycle accident.

After being involved in a car accident on Third Avenue in Brooklyn, the 50-year-old was left with three spinal fractures and is ‘learning to walk again.’

Diamante suffered multiple broken ribs and damage to his right knee in addition to his back injuries.

He was flown to NYU Langone Medical Center for immediate treatment.

Following his admission, Diamante underwent a five-hour surgery in which he had nine screws, multiple rods, and cadaver parts implanted in his spine.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Diamante maintains a “positive” attitude.

“It’ll be a difficult road,” he said to BoxingScene.

“It’s a bad injury, and it’ll take some time to recover.”

It’s going to be a fight.

“I’ll have to relearn how to walk, and there’s a risk of complications right now.”

“However, I am optimistic and plan to return as soon as possible.”

Over the last 15 years, Diamante has worked on numerous boxing events, as well as MMA and Muy Thai.

In 2018, he agreed to announce events on DAZN and Sky Sports as part of a deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

‘The fight begins now,’ says Diamante.

He is also well-known among American basketball fans, having served as the ring announcer for the Brooklyn Nets for six seasons.

The 2016 All-Star game will be announced by the dreadlocked superstar.

