After a thrashing by the Seahawks, Jim Harbaugh had an open and honest response.

The Georgia Bulldogs won the Orange Bowl on Friday night after dominating the Michigan Wolverines.

The Bulldogs were able to punch their ticket to the national championship game, where they will face a familiar foe.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s Wolverines must reflect on a fantastic season.

Calls for Jim Harbaugh’s dismissal during the offseason proved to be a little premature.

He and the Wolverines finally defeated Ohio State and went on to win the Big Ten Championship.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the Georgia Bulldogs were a monster.

Jim Harbaugh lauded Kirby Smart’s program after the team’s 34-11 loss on Friday night.

According to Saturday Down South, he said:

Jim Harbaugh is often mocked by fans, but after the Bulldogs’ big win, he sent a classy message to them.

Now he and the Wolverines will have to sit back and watch Georgia and Alabama square off in the national championship game – for the second time.

Jim Harbaugh Had Honest Comment After Blowout Loss vs. Georgia

