After a three-year absence from the competition, Phil Jones has been recalled to Manchester United’s Champions League squad for the match against Atletico Madrid.

After a three-year absence, Phil Jones has been recalled to Manchester United’s Champions League squad for the match against Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old defender has returned to the starting lineup under Ralf Rangnick after missing the first half of the season due to injury.

Jones has found a way into the team thanks to Uefa rules that allow United to make three changes to the squad.

The main reason for this is that three players who were previously part of the Champions League squad – Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Amad Diallo – left in January.

Before going on loan, all three played in the Champions League group stage.

Jones, along with goalkeeper Lee Grant, has been called up to take their place.

That means the centre-back could make his debut against Atletico Madrid, though he will still be a backup to Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Eric Bailly.

Jones, on the other hand, has played twice since the start of the season, against Wolves and Middlesbrough.

If he does play, it will be his first appearance in the Champions League since a 3-0 quarter-final loss to Barcelona in 2019.

And it could be another chance for Jones to revive his United career, just days after he turned down a loan offer from Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick is happy to be in the Champions League, but his main focus appears to be qualifying for next season’s competition.

“We are fourth in the league, and everyone at the club, including myself, would be delighted if we finished fourth at the end of the season,” he said.

“We’re still in the Champions League, but the FA Cup is over.”

“My coaching staff and I are completely focused on making the most of this season.

It is the only thing we can do, and it is something we can accomplish.

“If we improve our performances, we’ll be more likely to achieve that.”

