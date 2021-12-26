After a touchdown, Stefon Diggs appears to have a blunt message for Patriots fans.

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are playing for the AFC East title.

Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, is having a great day and wants Patriots fans to know about it.

Diggs decided to scream at a few Patriots fans after scoring a touchdown against them in the second quarter.

He told them to “shut the (bleep) up” one by one.

Since joining the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Diggs has had a lot of success against the Patriots.

He had nine receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns last year against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, which is unusual for opponents of the Patriots.

Diggs has 24 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns in just four career games against the Patriots (three with Buffalo and one with Minnesota).

After today’s game, you can make it four touchdowns (at the very least).

