After a tumultuous divorce from his wife Sarah Kohan, ex-Man Utd star Javier Hernandez finds love with model Nicole McPherson.

After a tumultuous divorce from his wife Sarah Kohan, ex-Man Utd player Javier Hernandez finds love with model Nicole McPherson.

Javier Hernandez, a former Manchester United and West Ham striker, has fallen in love with a beautiful Ecuadorian model.

Following his painful split from stunning wife Sarah Kohan last year, the soccer star admitted to failings as a father and partner. He is now said to be dating brunette beauty Nicole McPherson.

McPherson, who has a five-year-old son named Leo from a previous relationship, spent the holiday season in Mexico with Javier and his friends.

She shared a photo of the footballer, who is now with the LA Galaxy, performing his own version of Miley Cyrus’ hit “Wrecking Ball” on social media.

Footage of a woman named Nicole putting her arms around Mexican international Javier, better known by his nickname Chicharito or ‘Little Pea,’ and locking lips with him while he played football with friends in Miami confirmed the couple are now dating.

The footage was shown on the American Spanish-language entertainment pop culture show ‘El Gordo y La Flaca,’ which translates to ‘The Fat Man and the Skinny Woman.’

Nicole has yet to make an official statement about her relationship with Javier, who flaunted her stunning curves during a vacation in Mexico’s Baja California Sur with him.

“I hope your relationships and connections evolve to their most authentic and deepest state this year,” she wrote in a cryptic message to Instagram followers at the start of the year.

Nicole McPherson (@nicolemcphersn) shared this.

“And that you know with certainty that you have everything you desire,” she added.

“Look after our beloved Little Pea and get him motivated,” one fan advised Nicole.

“We’d like to see him compete in the World Cup.”

“You’re stunning.”

Following his painful split from Australian Sarah Kohan, Hernandez, who also played for Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, admitted his marriage woes in a warts-and-all interview last autumn.

He also admitted to being depressed as a result of personal tragedies, including the death of his beloved grandfather.

In his interview, the 33-year-old footballer didn’t mention Sarah by name, despite the fact that her beautiful WAG wife first sparked controversy by jetting to her native Australia alone with their two children in 2020.

“I wasn’t the best partner I needed to be, I wasn’t the greatest dad I wanted to be,” he admitted to The Ringer, a sports and pop culture website in the United States.

“I wasn’t a particularly good pal.”

“I wasn’t the wonderful human being I aspired to be.”

Ana Silvia Hernandez, speaking about her brother’s death as a former professional footballer…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.