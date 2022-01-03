After a two-month layoff and a change of heart about vaccination, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is back in training.

After a two-month layoff, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich returned to training yesterday.

Unvaccinated Germany star Kimmich hasn’t played for the Bundesliga giants since a November 6 victory over Freiburg.

Kimmich had to spend the following week in quarantine due to his vaccination status before testing positive on November 25.

As a result, he was unable to participate in Bayern’s final two Champions League group stage matches.

Kimmich later revealed that he had a fluid infiltration in his lungs, preventing him from returning to training before the German mid-winter break.

But, after a negative early morning test, the 26-year-old, who now says he regrets his previous Covid stance, was finally back at the club’s city centre training ground.

When Bayern resume their quest for a record tenth consecutive title, it is unclear whether Kimmich will be deemed fit enough to play.

On Friday, they face Borussia Monchengladbach to start the second half of the season.

“Broadly, it was just difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns,” Kimmich told ZDF in December. “That’s why I remained undecided for so long.”

In October, the actor revealed that he was hesitant to take the role because of safety concerns.

He didn’t rule out the possibility of being injected in the future, but insisted that his regular testing was sufficient to keep him safe.

“I am concerned about the lack of long-term studies,” he said at the time.

I am well aware of my responsibilities.

“I take all necessary precautions and am tested every two to three days.”

“Each person should make their own decision.”

His remarks alarmed public health officials at a time when vaccine uptake in Germany had slowed.

