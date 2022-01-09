After a visa dispute with Australia, Novak Djokovic will spend Orthodox Christmas alone.

The Serbian Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on January 7, but it will be a low-key affair for the world’s No. 1 country.

At Melbourne Airport, one slightly perplexing sign reads, “Free Novax.”

From a candlelit vigil outside the government detention hotel where Novak Djokovic is being held to an intervention from Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, Novak Djokovic’s supporters are becoming increasingly vocal.

After Australia revoked his visa and refused to allow him to enter the country, the 20-time grand slam winner is awaiting a court hearing on Monday.

The 34-year-old claimed he was exempt from being vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the Australian Open due to a medical exemption.

Djokovic, on the other hand, was told he would be deported after a nine-hour standoff at the airport by the country’s health minister, Greg Hunt, who claimed Djokovic had not provided “appropriate standards of proof.”

To make matters worse for world No. 1, his detention in an immigration hotel falls on Christmas Day, which is observed by the Serbian Orthodox Church, of which he is a member.

It is traditionally a day marked by roast pork dishes and the chopping of oak tree branches.

Rather than the 25th of December, as is customary in much of Europe, the Julian calendar, which predates the Gregorian calendar, is observed on January 7th.

Djokovic’s mother claims that her son will spend the day in squalor.

She said her son was treated “like a prisoner” during a press conference in Belgrade.

She went on to say, “His lodging [is]terrible.”

“If it’s a hotel at all, it’s just a small immigration hotel.”

It’s all filthy with bugs, and the food is terrible.

They won’t let him move to a nicer hotel or a rented house.”

A record 21st grand slam (even if it has to wait) – The Australian Open was significant because it provided him with another chance to win a record 21st grand slam – he is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 each.

When Djokovic lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open, he missed his chance.

Less public scrutiny – In New York, he had one of his more endearing moments.

