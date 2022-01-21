After a whirlwind day that included waking up in Cameroon, flying to London, and being sent off, Partey apologizes to Arsenal fans.

After a whirlwind day that included waking up in Cameroon, flying to London, and getting sent off, Partey apologizes to Arsenal fans.

THOMAS PARTEY has apologized to Arsenal fans after receiving a 15-minute red card against Liverpool.

In the 74th minute of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, the Ghana midfielder came off the bench.

However, he was given his marching orders in the dying moments of the 2-0 defeat after picking up two bookings in just three minutes.

On Thursday, Partey awoke in Cameroon and flew to London for the second leg of the match.

But his whirlwind day ended with a red card and Arsenal’s elimination from the Carabao Cup.

“I am responsible for everything that happened and will accept all the criticisms,” Partey wrote on Instagram. “I should have been more intelligent not to enter a challenge that was already booked, but this is my personality, I like to fight for every ball.”

“I love this club and my country, and even if things don’t always go my way, I’ll keep working hard to make things right.”

“I returned with the mindset of making myself available to the team in order to help them reach the final, but things did not go as planned (sic).”

It comes after Partey’s Ghana team was eliminated in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

With just one point from three games, the four-time African champions finished last in Group C.

“When I’m on the field of play, I’ll continue to give it my all because this is my life and what I chose to do,” Partey said.

“I’m not happy with what happened yesterday and at the Afcon, but I understand that things will change only through hard work, so I’ll keep working hard to change this.”

Thank you.”

Diogo Jota’s two goals in the second leg on Thursday night ended Arsenal’s hopes of a Wembley final.

Liverpool qualified for the final against Chelsea on February 27 after a 2-0 aggregate win.

